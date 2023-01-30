Inspectors who visited the Co-op Academy on Stoney Rock Lane praised the “sense of pride” and noted that it had “improved rapidly” in the three years since the last inspection when it was marked as “requires improvement”.

Following the two-day inspection in November last year, the school was marked as “good” for each of the four categorised assessed: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The report reads: “One pupil told inspectors that ‘it is all about our education at this school’. Inspectors agree. Leaders’ work to improve behaviour means pupils feel safe at school.

Co-op Academy on Stoney Rock Lane has been rated as 'Good' by Ofsted

“There is a sense of pride among pupils because they can see that the school has improved rapidly in recent years. This means there is more time for leaders and teachers to focus on the curriculum.”

It adds that leaders are “determined that all pupils access a high-quality, broad curriculum” and that they “ensure that they have a very good understanding of pupils’ starting points” so that they can get them the right help and support they need.

The report reads: “Pupils are proud to be part of a diverse community. All backgrounds are valued. Pupils respect each other because leaders ensure that all pupils see themselves represented in the curriculum and activities that are planned. This helps to ensure that bullying is not a problem.”

It also states that there are “thriving” extra-curricular music clubs and that “pupils feel cared for by their teachers”. There is a focus on topics that are relevant to the pupils’ own backgrounds and multilingual staff are employed to assist those who are beginning to learn English.

The report states the pupil attendance continues to be an issue but that the number missing from lessons has “significantly reduced” since the school started placing teachers in the corridors during lesson times. Furthermore, over 600 home visits were made in the last term which is “having an impact on ensuring that attendance rates improve”.

The report reads: “Most staff feel that leaders take account of workload issues. A small number feel that there needs to be more thought given to how new policies are introduced in order to ensure that they can implement them effectively.”

The report also says that the safeguarding arrangements are “effective” and “record-keeping is meticulous”.

To improve further, the inspector says that the school needs a “consistent approach” to allowing pupils to demonstrate the knowledge they have gained and to “develop strategies and actions to enable pupils to manage their own behaviour and emotions”.

The school’s headteacher Natalie Jones said: “We are delighted that the hard work and commitment of staff and students has been recognised. I am incredibly proud to lead such a diverse school that is full of hard working and talented young people. This validation from Ofsted will allow the school to further grow and improve and I am excited to continue that journey."