Claire the veterinary nurse visits local schools to inspire next generation

The children all loved hearing about what happens in a veterinary practice and were given the opportunity to dress up in theatre clothes and look at some of the monitoring equipment that is often used.

Claire said, "May is Veterinary Nurse Awareness Month so I thought it was a perfect time to highlight how valuable Veterinary Nurses are within a practice and what they do. Often, people think that we just cuddle animals all day and although TLC is an part of the job, there is so much more to it. We are highly educated and knowledgeable within our roles. I have been in practice for 22 years and have seen how much the veterinary sector has advanced in that time. As Veterinary Nurses we have to constantly refresh our knowledge by doing continual professional development and many of us have done additional certificates in specialised areas such as Emergency and Critical Care like myself, anaesthesia, surgical or medical nursing, etc..