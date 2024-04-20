Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cottingley Primary Academy said it put the “security arrangements” in place “as a precaution following recent incidents in the community”.

But parents said they received no notice that the dog - a German Shephard which they claim was “lunging” at children - and security guard would be outside of the school from Wednesday afternoon.

One parent contacted the YEP saying that children were left “petrified”.

The mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I think it’s stupid that a primary school has put this in place with no previous warning. There’s not been any signs or message to parents.”

She shared a message from the school, sent to parents on Thursday afternoon, that read: “As of yesterday we now have an additional layer of security in place with a security guard and dog. This is in place due to the recent increase and severity of anti-social behaviour on the estate.

“I would like to reassure you that both the guard and the dog are fully trained and checked and are safe to be on the school site. Thank you.”

The parent said she “kicked off” with the school when she picked her children up on Wednesday and saw the dog; adding that the teacher she spoke to also said they “didn’t know” why the dog was there.

Asked if she knew of any incidents of anti-social behaviour at the school, the parent said that the “school minibus windows got smashed a few months ago”.