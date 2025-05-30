Charity calls for volunteers to change a child’s life through the power of reading this Volunteers’ Week

One in four children leave primary school unable to read to the expected standard but a charity operating in Huddersfield is making a tangible difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schoolreaders provides over 33,000 children with weekly classroom reading sessions in England, connecting over 3,300 volunteers with primary schools.

Research by Schoolreaders reveals that 94% of children increased reading confidence following volunteer reading sessions and 72% benefited from spending time with a positive role model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, which sets children up to enjoy a lifetime of learning, is seeking more volunteers across the region.

• Schoolreaders is a national charity providing free one-to-one reading support in primary schools, helping children develop vital literacy skills to improve education, confidence, and life chances.

Using sophisticated software Schoolreaders will match new volunteers to partner schools with the most disadvantaged children to help address gaps in attainment across West Yorkshire. It operates across the region in Halifax, Huddersfield, Hebden Bridge and Wakefield.

One volunteer who found the Schoolreaders experience deeply enriching is Monica Murphy, a former university lecturer and NHS worker who lives in Huddersfield.

She has been a dedicated Schoolreaders volunteer for over two years helping children in her local community improve their reading skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica discovered Schoolreaders through a local advert shared with her during choir practice and, driven by her lifelong passion for reading, joined the programme volunteering at a school in Halifax.

Monica Murphy, Schoolreader volunteer.

“Literacy is a life skill,” Monica said. “It feels good to be part of a child’s educational journey and to encourage their enthusiasm for reading.”

Initially Monica thought she would volunteer three hours a week, but after a fortnight, swiftly upped her hours to a full school day.

Monica added: “I was with the more advanced readers who only read with an adult once a week, but I now read with children of all abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica found the school not only welcoming but also collaborative, discussing how to use her skills and ideas most effectively.The welcoming atmosphere at the school has also extended beyond reading.

“I’ve been on day trips with classes,” Monica said: “And I even won a large bar of chocolate in the staff Christmas quiz, so I certainly feel part of the team!”

Monica’s story is a shining example of how volunteering can enrich both the volunteer and the community.

99.7% of Schoolreaders’ volunteers, like Monica, would recommend Schoolreaders to another potential volunteer and 99% of schools reported that Schoolreaders volunteers enhanced the reading culture of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Schoolreaders were to monetise the value of its volunteers’ hours, the value of total hours would equate to a minimum of £2,575,757 at the National Living Wage rate for the 2023/24 year.

The estimated value of its volunteers’ time since the charity started in 2013 is almost £8 million.

With that in mind, Schoolreaders is calling on others to follow in Monica’s footsteps. If you can spare just an hour a week, you can help children develop a lifelong love of reading.

Volunteers are provided with guidance and training, including safeguarding and reading support best practice.

To learn more about volunteering with Schoolreaders, visit Schoolreaders.org/volunteer