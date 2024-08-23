Celebrations at Tong Leadership Academy on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tong Leadership Academy is celebrating the hard work and commitment of its Year 11 pupils as they receive their GCSE and BTec results.

One of the school’s shining stars is Sadgun Sri Chandrapatla who achieved five grade 9s in Geography, Mathematics, Religious Studies and Double Science. Sadgun’s successful streak continues with three GCSEs at grade 5 and above, and Level 2 Distinctions in BTec iMedia and Child Development. A fantastic ambassador for the school and an active member of cadets, the Head Boy has also presented on a six-part television documentary, Generation Why, and appeared as a panel member on the science television series Generation Genome.

Now looking ahead to studying A level in Mathematics, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics at Greenhead College, Sadgun said: “I am really pleased with my results and seeing my hard work pay off. I am looking forward to one day becoming an engineer.”

Another of the school’s high achievers is Tobi Dairo who achieved an impressive set of results including grade 9s in Double Science and English Literature. With aspirations for a career in Aerospace Engineering or Mechanical Engineering, Tobi will be studying A levels in Physics, Mathematics and Psychology at Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College.

(L-R) Sadgun Sri Chandrapatla, Catalina and Madalina Mitran, and Tobi Dairo celebrate GCSE results

Also celebrating today are sporty duo Cale Gomersall and Xavier Kirk who have both secured football scholarships with Farsley Celtic. Continuing the theme of joint success, twins Catalina and Madalina Mitran are both starting their onward journeys at Bradford New College where Catalina will be studying Journalism and Madalina, hoping for a career in design, will be studying Art.

Steve Dixon, Principal at Tong Leadership Academy, said: "We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the journey they have undertaken to reach this point in their lives and education. I am confident that they will carry this spirit forward into their future endeavours and we wish them all the best as they move on to their chosen next steps. We look forward to hearing about their future accomplishments."