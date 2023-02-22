They rated Calverley Parkside Primary, in Pudsey, as "good” for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision, and said leadership was “outstanding” – the highest rating inspectors can give.

At its last full inspection, in December 2017, Ofsted ruled the school as “inadequate”. The school was then transferred to the Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in their first official visit since the change, Ofsted inspectors hailed an impressive turnaround.

Inspectors rated Calverley Parkside Primary as "good” for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision. Picture: Calverley Parkside Primary.

They said: “Calverley Parkside Primary School is a school transformed. Pupils enjoy coming to school. Leaders have high expectations for pupils’ learning. They have designed curriculums that are ambitious.

"Through the combination of skilled teaching and hard work, pupils, including those with additional needs, achieve highly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors praised the behaviour of children, describing bullying as “very rare” and “resolved very effectively” when it does occur.

They said: “Pupils are supported to develop as rounded individuals. They are polite and courteous. They speak with calm confidence. Pupils celebrate differences between themselves and others. As one pupil noted: ‘We don’t accept those who are different to us in our school community, we welcome them into it.’”

There was particular praise for the schools leadership which received the highest possible rating of “outstanding”.

Inspectors said: “Leaders have rebuilt the trust of the community after some difficult times. In a short period of time, despite the challenges of COVID-19, leaders have developed new curriculum plans, in all subjects, that clearly identify what pupils will learn, and when.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised however, about ongoing attendance issues of some pupils and inspectors recommended leaders should “redouble their efforts” to work with the pupils and their families to ensure they attend regularly.

In a statement provided to the YEP, Mr Alan Steele, Headteacher at Calverley Parkside Primary School said:

"We would like to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication which has created a positive environment for teaching and learning with high aspirations for our pupils.