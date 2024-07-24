Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds nursery has been praised by Ofsted inspectors after completing a ratings turnaround.

Butterfly's Day Nursery, located on Melbourne Street, Morley, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It completed an impressive rating turnaround for the nursery, which was previously rated as Requires Improvement in August 2023.

Butterfly's Day Nursery, located on Melbourne Street, Morley, was rated Good in all four inspected categories.

The education watchdog said: “Children arrive full of excitement for the day ahead, eagerly coming into the nursery. Staff happily greet children with smiles and hugs.

“Staff provide an abundance of interesting and purposeful learning opportunities for children, who are motivated and enthusiastic to play and learn.”

Staff plan a “good balance of child-initiated play and adult-led activities” that is linked to themes and includes children's interests. They monitor children's progress and share this information with parents.

Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), “make good progress in their learning” from their individual starting points.

The report added: “The leadership team is experienced and knowledgeable. The manager observes staff's practice and provides constructive feedback. Regular supervisions help to identify staff's training needs.

“A well-planned curriculum is provided for children. Staff provide many interesting and varied activities. Communication and language skills are promoted well.”

Children benefit from “well-organised and consistent routines”. Staff serve children healthy options for snacks and main meals, which are freshly prepared on site.

Parents speak highly about staff and the nursery. They appreciate the settling-in sessions that are tailored to individual family needs.