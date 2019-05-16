Business of Science Conference in Leeds focuses on innovation and collaboration

Delegates at a major conference have been told that scientific advances are providing a long term boost for Britain’s economy.

The annual Business of Science Conference was held in Leeds for the first time this year, in recognition of the city’s progress as a UK leader in science and innovation.

Delegates at the Business of Science Conference at Cloth Hall Court in Leeds.

The event, which gathered businesses and individuals involved in the commercialisation of science, was held at Cloth Hall Court in Leeds.

The keynote speakers included Tom Riordan, the chief executive of Leeds City Council and, via a video link, Jake Berry MP, the minister for the Northern Powerhouse.

Steve Bennett, the founder and managing director of Business of Science Ltd, said that,after three successful years in Manchester and Liverpool, the natural next step was to bring the conference to Leeds.

He added: “The city is a true UK leader in science and innovation and is at the forefront of medical technologies.”

Mr Bennett said that the launch of Nexus, the University of Leeds’ new innovation hub, and the announcement that Channel 4 is heading to Leeds, showed that the city has an exciting future,

He added: “Leeds is a fantastic place to do business. It’s all about collaboration and working together to provide a really effective solution.”

The speakers included Geoff Mackey, the corporate affairs and sustainability director, at BASF, who talked about sustainability and society.

There was also a lecture about science regulations and Brexit delivered by Catherine Manning, a principal associate at the law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

A session about STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics) included contributions from Griselda Togobo of Forward Ladies, James Claverley of the National Physical Laboratory and Liran Maller of 2M Holdings Ltd.

The event concluded with the presentation of the Business of Science Innovation awards, which honoured individuals who are embracing change to create new business opportunities.

Mr Bennett hopes the competition will have helped to inspire leaders of the future who aim to commercialise science.