Burley and Woodhead CofE Primary School, located in Ilkley, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It marks the school's first Outstanding rating since 2008, following three consecutive Good grades.

The education watchdog said: "Burley and Woodhead is a school that has huge ambition for its pupils. Pupils thrive here. The school has developed a unique ‘Burley and Woodhead Me Curriculum’, which is rooted in its Christian values.

"Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. They conduct themselves consistently well. Pupils demonstrate self-control, self-awareness and positive attitudes to their learning."

Key areas highlighted during the inspection included the school's ambitious curriculum, one where children are "encouraged to think deeply, ask questions and discuss, develop and challenge opinions."

It also highlighted the high quality SEND provision for pupils across the school, with inspectors describing it as "highly aspirational" and providing SEND pupils with "every opportunity to achieve the same ambitious curriculum as their peers."

The report added: "The curriculum begins in early years. From their start at the school, children quickly learn essential knowledge. This enables them to build on what they know and unlock ambitious learning opportunities as they move through school.

"Teachers are knowledgeable about the subjects they teach. Staff employ creative and enthusiastic approaches to lessons. These are purposeful and efficient."

Pupils at Burley and Woodhead "champion equality of opportunity, diversity and difference". They continually develop a deeper understanding of themselves and others.

Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the school and the progress their children are making. They appreciate the wealth of support and advice that they receive from staff.

Headteacher Mrs Nina Dobson said: "We are absolutely delighted with the report and that the inspectors felt we are an outstanding school. We strive to inspire a love of learning in our children so it was particularly gratifying to see this recognised by the inspectors.

"There was a recognition that, for staff, the school feels like a family, and that is something I can recognise since I began work at the school this year.