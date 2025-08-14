Bradford Grammar students celebrate A* success

STUDENTS at Bradford Grammar School (BGS) were celebrating today (Thursday) after one in five grades awarded were A*.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than half of grades awarded (57 per cent) were A*/A and 83 per cent were A*/B with the students achieving a 100 per cent pass rate.

The teenagers arrived at school with their families to collect their results, where the vast majority discovered they had gained places at their first-choice universities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many were also delighted to secure coveted apprenticeships in subjects ranging from finance to engineering with top firms across the country.

Sean McCormack, 18, of Rawdon, near Leeds is heading to Durham University.

Among the happy A* students was Shishir Shastry, of New Farnley, Leeds, who gained a fantastic four A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science. He will be heading off to Imperial College, London, to study Physics.

“I feel very happy with my results,” he said. “I was well prepared and it was great to take part in activities, such as Brass Band, tennis and table tennis, which meant I could get a break from my studies, so I had a good balance.”

Naglis Ramsas, 17, of Bradford, also gained three A* in Maths, Further Maths and Physics, and an A in Computer Science to secure his place at Oxford University to study Mathematics and Statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Naglis, who joined BGS in the Sixth Form: “I’m really happy with my grades and to be going to Oxford, one of the best universities.”

Priya Gill, of Pudsey, near Leeds, with her friend Ayesha Razak, of Bradford.

Eva Shivtiel, 18,of Cleckheaton, was the fourth sibling in her family to attend BGS and was delighted after securing her place at Newcastle University to study Sport and Exercise Science. The first team Netball captain was awarded an A* in PE, A* in Business and an A in Psychology.

“I’m really shocked and happy,” she said. “The teachers give you so much support and my Sixth Form years have really changed me because of the independence it’s given.

Priya Gill, of Pudsey, near Leeds, was delighted to be heading to Kings College, University of London, to pursue her passion for STEM by studying Computer Science. She gained three A*s in Maths, Economics and Computer Science and an A in Physics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so happy with my grades,” she said. “There are many opportunities at BGS and a lot of support during your exams, especially during your A Levels. I’ll be really sad to leave.

Eva Shivtiel, 18, of Cleckheaton, celebrates her A Levels with a friend

“But I’m looking forward to going to London. I’ve loved tech from a young age, and I really want to work in AI or finance so being in London will help with that.

Fellow scientist Sean McCormack, 18, of Rawdon, near Leeds, gained three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and an A in Chemistry. He will now go to Durham University to study Natural Sciences, Physics and Chemistry combined.

“I’m really excited to be going to Durham,” he said. “BGS has transformed me. It’s built my confidence and the support I’ve had from the teachers has been great. You’re never frowned upon for trying things whether it’s sport or music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at Bradford Grammar School, said: “It’s been a good year, and we have another set of strong results from our young people who consistently perform well academically. Many of them balance their studies with music and theatrical commitments, representing their county and country in sport and taking part in academic competitions across the world.

“They are grounded, well-rounded good people who have worked hard and deserve to do go on and do great things. We’re incredibly proud of them.”