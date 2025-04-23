Bradford children find their voice through new storytelling initiative
Founded by former clinician and author Kate Markland, the project uses the innovative StoryQuest™ framework, blending creative writing with neuroscience to enhance emotional wellbeing and self-belief in young people.
While discussions continue about how best to support Bradford's youth, Markland emphasises the immediate need for proactive, positive action.
"Inquiries are important, but children need support and empowerment now," says Kate Markland, founder of StoryQuest™.
"Storytelling gives children the confidence to speak up, process emotions, understand their own worth, and explore the world around them. It’s prevention through empowerment, equipping them with vital life skills."
The initiative has already demonstrated significant impact in pilot sessions. At Manningham Primary School, over 90% of participating children completed their own stories. Notably, students who previously struggled with writing expressed newfound confidence and pride, with some staying after class voluntarily to finish their work.
One Year 6 pupil shared: "I believed in myself and created things I didn't even know I could do". The program encourages children to draw inspiration from their own lives and communities, fostering self-expression and an appreciation for diverse perspectives.
With Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 well underway, "The Adventures of Bradford" offers a timely platform to showcase children'screativity and voices. The project plans to publish the students' work in a citywide book.
Markland is now inviting councils, schools, community groups, and sponsors to collaborate in expanding "The Adventures of Bradford." The goal is to provide more workshops across the city, gift books to every participating child, and create a public platform for their stories.
About StoryQuest™ and The Adventures of Bradford: The Adventures of Bradford is a citywide storytelling project utilising the StoryQuest™ framework. This method, informed by over 20 years of clinical work in family health and wellbeing, uses therapeutic storytelling techniques to build self-belief, emotional literacy, and creative confidence.
The initiative has already been delivered in schools in central Bradford and Manningham and aligns with the goals of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 programme. Learn more at: www.theadventuresofgabriel.com/bradford