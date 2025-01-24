Bradford bookworms transported to new worlds in Stories Bus visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from High Crags Primary Leadership Academy looked on in awe when they arrived at school and were greeted with the sight of the enormous, bright yellow Bradford Stories Bus parked in the playground.

A former American school bus, the Bradford Stories Bus was shipped more than 3,000 miles from New York to Bradford and has since been converted into a haven of storytelling.

Fitted with fully laden bookshelves, comfy seating and a picturesque wooden archway, the bus has been turned into the perfect setting for curling up with a gripping page-turner or sharing eye-widening stories with others.

Every class from Nursery to Year 6 was given the chance to excitedly step aboard and explore the bus during its visit which was fully funded by the National Literacy Trust owing to the school’s partnership with the organisation and its prestigious status as a ‘Beacon School’.

Pupils participated in engaging workshops led by Imran Hafeez from the National Literacy Trust who introduced the young readers to a plethora of wondrous new books and brought them joyfully to life by performing scenes from them.

To bookend the fun-filled visit, pupils were able to choose a free book of their own to take home and get lost in, highlighting the Stories Bus’s aim of encouraging children to read for pleasure.

Speaking about the exciting visit, Helen Ray, Principal of High Crags Primary Leadership Academy, said:

“There were gasps on the gate as children came into school and saw the huge, yellow Bradford Stories Bus in the playground. Stepping inside the bus was magical and inviting, and it was a very special day for the children to celebrate the joys of reading.”

To secure the Stories Bus visit, pupils and staff have had to complete a number of ‘Love For Reading’ activities both in and out of school. These have ranged from participating in training with the National Literacy Trust and inviting authors for virtual and in-person sessions with pupils to visiting the local library and participating in literary challenges and events such as National Storytelling Week and World Book Day.