Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The huge new base, on Boar Lane, comprises more than 54,000 square foot of office accommodation across seven floors.

It comes after majority shareholder Karrev and developer Kinrise finalised the lease of the 1 Trevelyan Square building with the university – which is set to be in use for the next academic year.

The new university campus, on Boar Lane, is set to be in use for the next academic year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property consultancy Knight Frank’s Leeds office advised on the deal.

Kinrise co-founder George Aberdeen said: “We are delighted to have signed Leeds Trinity University at 1 Trevelyan Square.

“It has been a pleasure working with the university to deliver the first phase of their state-of-the-art, sustainable campus in the heart of Leeds. We are confident the new campus will be a catalyst for the final wave of regeneration in this area and the wider city centre.

“We are proud to have successfully curated a community-led site with independent food and drink operators, spaces for local businesses, students and visitors to meet and unwind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On hearing the exciting future plans for the building, we wish the team and students of Leeds Trinity all the success for their next chapter on the Square.”

Jo Hynes, Chief Operating Officer at Leeds Trinity University, said: “We are very much looking forward to opening our new Leeds Trinity University City Campus in the 2024-25 academic year, and are extremely excited about the facilities and opportunities that will be available to our students studying there.

“Our city campus will provide a range of learning spaces, study spaces and specialist facilities, including a trading room, board room and business engagement centre, law court and custody suite, and specialist labs for our Computer Science and Construction and the Built Environment courses.

“Students will also have access to study resources and a wide range of study and open learning spaces to support collaborative working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“1 Trevelyan Square will complement our Main Campus in Horsforth and enable the University to work even more closely with key partners and employers, supporting the demand for skills.

“It has been a pleasure working with Kinrise, supporting sustainable development and regeneration in the Square, and we can’t wait to complete the works.”