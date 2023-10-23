A Leeds dad has demanded a school increases its security measures after his son was threatened with a knife.

The 13-year-old pupil at Bishop Young Church of England Academy in Seacroft was threatened with a knife during a lesson last Tuesday (October 17) and “ran out of class as he feared for his life”.

The teenager’s dad said he called the police after being contacted by his son and drove to the Bishops Way school.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “No-one was hurt in the incident and the knife was seized by police, with support provided to the victim.

Police were called to Bishop Young Church of England Academy in Seacroft on October 17. Photo: Google

“We are aware the school has taken stringent internal action against two juvenile suspects, who have shown remorse for their actions.

“Both will also be provided with intensive training about the dangers of knife crime and have been referred to further education and support networks, including the Leeds Youth Justice Service."

Inspector Ali Nicholls of the East Leeds NPT, said: “West Yorkshire Police will continue to work in partnership with the school to provide additional training around the dangers of possessing or using a knife.”

The pupil’s dad called on bosses at the east Leeds school to make sure they took stringent measures to ensure something similar didn’t happen again.

He told the YEP: “Bishop Young has got to use this opportunity to make it clear that these actions will not be tolerated and that perpetrators of any level of similar crime are never going to be allowed in the school compound as this is the only way pupils and parents can feel safe.

"There was a mention of the school looking to hire a PCSO once one becomes available. I will be monitoring the progress of this events and reporting immediately.”

Rachael Cole, Head of School at Bishop Young, said the incident “was dealt with swiftly and firmly” and that staff were “supporting the students involved”.

She said: “We are proud that Bishop Young Academy is a place where our students feel safe. This is something that the students tell us through regular student voice activities, and is testament to the work done, through our curriculum, to ensure that our young people make positive choices.