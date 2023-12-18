Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benton Park School, located in Harrogate Road, Rawdon, was rated as Requires Improvement following its latest inspection, after falling short in four of the five key areas.

In its latest report, Ofsted rated the school as Good in sixth-form provision but Requires Improvement for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The education watchdog said: “Some pupils do not behave as well as they should. To a certain extent, poor behaviour is having a negative impact across different aspects of the school’s work. Some pupils’ behaviour in lessons is disruptive. This stops other pupils from learning.

Benton Park School, located in Harrogate Road, Rawdon, was rated as Requires Improvement during its recent inspection. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Most pupils say that they feel safe. However, a significant minority of pupils worry about derogatory, sexist and/or homophobic language that they hear from other pupils. Some pupils do not believe that the school effectively deals well with their concerns.”

Pupils at Benton Park benefit from a “broad curriculum” and a wide choice of options in key stages 4 and 5, Ofsted said. However, inspectors noted that there were inconsistencies in the ways that the curriculum is taught.

The report said: “Pupils follow a curriculum that is ambitious. Leaders have thought about the important knowledge that pupils should learn. However, pupils do not learn and remember this knowledge consistently well.

“The school is aware of the need to improve curriculum design so that it considers what prior knowledge teachers should return to and when.”

Inspectors praised the school’s sixth-form provision, during which “students’ attitudes to learning are positive”. Students focus well during lessons, and are supported well as they transition to the sixth form.

The school is also praised over its ambitious approach to helping disadvantaged pupils, and those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). However, it is further noted that “strategies used to support vulnerable learners vary in their impact.”

Ofsted raised further concerns that, while most staff feel supported by school leaders, there were “tensions between the school and many parents and carers.”

The report added: “Some have expressed concern about the way that recent changes have been communicated and introduced.”

Nicholas Skilton, headteacher at Benton Park, said: “The report acknowledges that as a leadership team, we are aware of the steps we need to take to improve the school. It also highlights where we’ve started to make progress, in particular around our ambitious curriculum and reading for pleasure.

“We take our safeguarding responsibilities very seriously and we are continually working to ensure that any behaviour by a minority of students that falls outside our standards and expectations is dealt with effectively. In light of the recent inspection findings, we are now doubling our efforts in supporting all students to know that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and that any students who are affected in any way, know who to turn to should they need support.