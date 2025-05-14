Inquisitive young minds are set to be inspired as the University of Leeds’ flagship family event returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be Curious will be held this Saturday (May 17) from 10am to 4pm and will feature a huge range of interactive activities designed by researches at the University of Leeds.

The free event is held across the university campus and will be packed with hands-on experiments and eye-opening discoveries for families to get involved with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be Curious will be held at the campus of the University of Leeds | UNiversity of Leeds

Experts are ready to spark curiosity with fun events for children of all ages, including:

A challenge to demonstrate how the hidden sugar and acid in our favourite drinks affect eggshells – and teeth!

Explore your amazing heart by finding out about blood types, checking your pulse and learning why keeping your heart healthy is so important.

Learn how antibiotics affect the bugs in your stomach and play some poo-themed and bug-themed games.

Knock down the nasty germs with your immune cells! Learn how your body fights infections – can you defeat the germs?

Do you have what it takes to be a future laser scientist? Play with lasers, learn about light and what scientists use it for.

Decode a message to make a protein from DNA, just like your cells do. And take home your own ‘protein’ keychain!

Play a fun memory game with Laura the dragon and learn about memory, attention, and other skills your brain uses every day!

Find out how we can build the networks and computers of the future to create the quantum internet.

Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, said: “Be Curious is a fantastic way of showcasing the ground-breaking discoveries happening right here at the University of Leeds to the next generation and their families.

Be Curious sees researchers from the University of Leeds put on fun activities which break down their research areas to appeal to children as young as six. | University of Leeds

“Children love to ask ‘why’, and our amazing researchers and staff can’t wait to answer their questions.

“We aim to spark curiosity, inspire children and create meaningful connections between research and the wider world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities are spread across three different buildings: Parkinson Court, Michael Sadler Building and Leeds University Union, as well as outside spaces, where children can try out fun sports including rugby, netball and football with University students.

And for the first time this year, Scout and Guiding groups keen to add to their badge collection can pick up a special ‘Be Curious’ badge on the day.

Families can start their adventure at the Be Curious entrance by the Parkinson Court steps on Woodhouse Lane, where the team will be waiting with a map and answers to any questions.

To book free tickets and for more information about the activities, visit the Be Curious website.