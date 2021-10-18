Applying for 2022 Leeds secondary school place: Myths (and facts) debunked

Check out these popular myths (and facts) around applying for a school place.

Families are advised to use all five of their preferences to give their child the best chance of being allocated a place at a preferred school. Using less than five doesn’t increase the chances of being offered your first preference.

The simple and secure application form can be completed online at: www.leeds.gov.uk/applyCheck out these popular myths (and facts) around applying for a school place:

MYTH: I already have a sibling attending my preferred school, so I don’t need to apply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FACT: Not all schools provide a higher priority for siblings. Please check each school’s admissions policy to see if you meet their sibling criteria and include your sibling information on your application.

MYTH: I live in a school’s catchment area so I am guaranteed a place there.

FACT: Your application will be prioritised above anyone living outside the catchment area, but there is no guarantee of a place. You still need to include this school as one of your preferences.

MYTH: I have good reasons why my child should attend my first preference school, so you have to offer them a place.

FACT: School admissions policies set their rules about the order they offer their places in. If your reasons are included in the school’s admissions policy then make sure you include that information in your application. By law, schools can’t take any other reasons in to account.

MYTH: It doesn’t matter which order I list my preferences in.

FACT: You must list your preferences in the order you would like. This is so we know your preference order to offer you your highest preference if you qualify for a place at more than one school.

MYTH: If I only put one preference on my application, then you’ll have to offer me that school.

FACT: This does not increase your chances of being offered a place. By listing only 1 preference, you are asking to be considered for a place at only 1 school. Your application will still be in the same position on that schools list of applications whether you have applied for 1 or 5 schools.

MYTH: If I only provide one preference and you can’t offer me this school, you’ll allocate me a place at my local school.

FACT: We can’t do this as we’re not allowed to reserve places. Places will be given to those who ask for them so the local school may fill with children who have asked for a place and there may not be places left for children who didn’t ask for it. If the local school is full, your child may be allocated a place at a school many more miles away. You should include your local school as one of your preferences to be considered for a place there.

There are other options for those without access to online facilities and these can be discussed with the admissions team by calling (0113) 2224414.

For those applying using our online portal, offers will be sent out by email on Tuesday 1 March 2022 during working hours. For those that apply by any other means, letter will be posted on 1 March, so will arrive later that week.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy culture and education, said: “Moving to secondary school is a huge step for any child. They leave behind the comfort and familiarity of their primary school to begin their next life stage. We are proud that Leeds is home to so many incredible secondary schools that offer our young people the opportunity to develop, make friends and receive a high standard of education.

“It is really important that families apply on time, use all five of the preferences open to them and do research on the schools they preference.

“I would urge all those applying to make use of all the information and resources available to them and reach out to us if they need support. We are here to help.”