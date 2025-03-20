Aon’s award-winning work experience programme provides Leeds students with valuable career insight

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has welcomed 28 year 12 and 13 students, from Leeds and the surrounding area to its city centre office, as part of the firm’s commitment to improving the access that young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds have to careers in financial and professional services.

Since its launch in 2023, Aon’s Work Insights Programme has won the Institute of Student Employers’ Award for Best Work Experience, Internship or Placement Programme (2024), and the 2024 Insurance Times Award for Diversity and Inclusion Excellence. The programme has grown yearly, with 1400 students participating in the first two years.

Students at the event in Leeds were provided with the opportunity to meet Aon colleagues and participate in real workplace challenges, speed networking, CV and interview skills workshops, as well as panel discussions on career pathways. The programme’s alignment to the Gatsby Benchmarks (a framework for good career guidance provision in schools and colleges)also enabled them to engage with current Aon apprentices and graduates.

Phil Sartain, early careers talent acquisition leader at Aon, said: "Our Work Insights Programme has proven to be an effective way to engage more students from disadvantaged backgrounds, gradually helping to broaden the range of people entering the financial and professional services industries.

"Last year, 24 percent of our new Aon apprentices were alumni of the Work Insights Programme. This has helped create an exceptional talent pipeline that will drive our future growth. Our aim is to double the number of apprentices from the Work Insights Programme over the next few years.

"The students who joined our Leeds team showed great enthusiasm and a genuine interest in every activity. They’re a real asset to their schools and we look forward to welcoming some of them back as apprentices or graduates."

Irfana Islam, from Greenhead College who participated in the three-day Work Insights Programme, said: “Before attending the Aon Work Insights Programme I knew little about the risk, insurance and wealth solutions industry, but through engaging workshops and insightful networking sessions, I gained so much knowledge and met amazing professionals. It’s really opened my eyes to new career possibilities."

Schools that participated in the initiative included Abbey Grange Academy Church of England, Allerton High School, Bradford College, Greenhead College, Leeds Sixth Form College, Longley Park Sixth Form, New College Pontefract, Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Pudsey Grammar School Sixth Form and University Technical College Leeds.