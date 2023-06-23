Staff and pupils at Allerton Bywater Primary School have welcomed the judgement of school inspectorate Ofsted which reported the school is offering a Good education. The inspectors rated the Leeds school, part of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, as Good in all categories, following a 2019 inspection which stated that the school Requires Improvement.

The report, published this week, stated that Allerton Bywater Primary School is “a happy place where pupils thrive.” Inspectors noted that “parents and carers are happy with how leaders support pupils” and said that pupils feel safe and supported while at school.

They said: “Leaders help develop pupils’ character by teaching them the school values, such as confidence. Pupils know and understand these values. Older pupils are proud to be part of the school council and contribute to wider school life. They recognise and reward their peers for making the right choices. Pupils have a voice and are encouraged to use it, for example in junior leadership roles.

Staff and pupils at Allerton Bywater Primary School have welcomed the judgement of school inspectorate Ofsted.

“Pupils focus and behave well and during lessons. They play well at social times. Bullying is rare. When it does happen, leaders take swift action. Kind and caring relationships exist between pupils and adults. Pupils trust that adults will help them with any worries quickly and effectively.”

Leaders at the school were praised for their “well-planned and ambitious curriculum.” Within which, they have laid out “the key knowledge and skills that pupils should learn” to be confident that children will have a solid foundation for their education.

Inspectors praised the school’s effectiveness when dealing with “rare” cases of bullying, noting that “kind and caring relationships exist between pupils and adults,” and highlighted the support of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, saying “trustees and the local governing body work with leaders to ensure the quality of education pupils receive is effective.”

