At an event held at Elland Road on Monday, the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust unveiled its strategy to more than 700 staff and guests from its ten Trinity MAT schools - which includes Trinity Academy Leeds in LS9 - and its goal is to implement a series of projects and initiatives for each school and their local community that will help repair the planet over the next decade.

Inspired by the BBC Earthshot Series, Emma Hanlon, Director of Primary, has coordinated a plan for both students and staff of Trinity MAT to commit to a decade of action to repair our planet.

The Trinity MAT Earthshot will run several phases to its plan, one of which will be the Trinity MAT Earthshot Prize Giving Event where three projects conceived by students as part of each school’s Trinity MAT Earthshot Councils will be awarded cash prizes to fund their school or local community project, which will have to be based on similar criteria to the BBC Earthshot finalists) and make it a reality in the following academic year:

The first prize project is for £15,000; second is £10,000 and the third prize is worth £5,000 and the monies have been provided by White Rose Maths which is part of Trinity MAT.

Emma Hanlon said: "We understand the importance of educating the future generation on the environmental crisis our planet is facing. Thanks to the Trinity MAT Earthshot initiative we will be able to inspire them to problem-solve solutions that can make a real impact on all our lives.

The Trust has further announced five Trinity MAT Earthshot pledges for the next decade, one of which is for each of its schools to achieve the Eco-School Green Flag accreditation every year.

To mark the launch of Trinity MAT Earthshot, each school will be given an oak tree to plant in their school grounds, along with a plaque and copies of the Earthshot book for their school library. The five Earthshot pledges will also be attached to each tree.

Furthermore, in the autumn and spring terms of each academic year, there will be a Trinity MAT Earthshot Conference when all councils from across the schools will meet to share progress on their current projects; to express their views on the subject matter and be inspired by environmental specialists.