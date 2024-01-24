Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ABC Nursery, located at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Open since 2004, the nursery also operates as a successful matchday Creche for both home and away supporters.

ABC Nursery, located at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium, was rated Good in all four inspected categories. Picture: Steve Riding

The education watchdog said: "Children arrive happily at the nursery and quickly become engaged in their play and learning. They have formed close bonds with staff. Children demonstrate that they feel safe and secure in the care of staff, who are attentive to their individual needs.

"Children learn to confidently express their emotions. They boldly talk about their feelings and are encouraged to be kind to others."

Inspectors praised the nursery's well planned out learning environment that motivates children to "play, explore and to make new discoveries."

All staff understand their key responsibilities, while the provider and the newly appointed manager have a clear vision for future developments at the nursery.

The report added: "Staff help children to progress well with their communication skills overall. Children express their good ideas clearly.

"However, staff have not fully embedded highly effective communication systems to support children who speak English as an additional language, and those children below expected levels in speaking."