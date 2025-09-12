A Downton dream come true! Yorkshire Stagecoach students star alongside the main cast in Downton Abbey Three!

Eight Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Garforth and Selby, Wetherby and Pontefract excitedly worked on the new Downton Abbey Movie on location in Yorkshire.

Filming in two locations in Harrogate and Thirsk, the students loved every moment performing at The Great Yorkshire Show grounds that had been transformed into a village fair. This came complete with a Helter Skelter, and at a farm where they appeared in a scene alongside the main cast including Master George Crawley.

The Stagecoach students appearing in this highly anticipated movie are Eryn aged 10 from Oulton, Leeds, Sophie aged 15 from Pontefract, Oak aged 7 from Colton, Leeds, Johnny aged 7 from Rothwell, Leeds, Beau aged 9 from Whitley, Goole, Dylan aged 13 from Selby, Elizabeth aged 12 from Tadcaster and Hattie aged 7 from Wetherby.

Elizabeth from Stagecoach Wetherby was delighted with her role, saying, “It was very exciting being on set, it was like being in a different world. I liked the costume and seeing everyone else’s costumes, all very old fashioned and hair and makeup were amazing.”

Elizabeth’s mum Catherine was delighted by her daughter’s opportunity, commenting, “As a parent Stagecoach provides fun, exercise, confidence and great opportunities. Both my girls really enjoy Stagecoach and have gained confidence.”

Stagecoach Garforth student Eryn, who has found her future career path, said, “I loved filming Downtown; it was so exciting! I loved the dress fittings, the hair and makeup and most of all the shoot! I want to do it all again!! I really loved telling my friends about it and I know now this is what I want to do when I grow up.”

Her mum Kelly was equally excited, “Seeing Eryn arrive at her first dress fitting, get her first license and arrive at her first shoot filled me with pride. Stagecoach has opened so many doors for her and the confidence she has gained since starting is amazing, as parents we are forever grateful.”

Stagecoach Garforth and Selby Principal Abby Austin was excited to see so many students have such a wonderful experience, “It was such an honour when our students were selected for such an amazing project. They enjoyed getting fitted for costumes which were old-fashioned and transported them to another era. The film sets were idyllic and they had lots of fun outside in the sunshine. It was also really inspirational being on set with fellow child actor, Oliver, who plays Master George Crawley.”

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life. Many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.