Schools are terrific at offering extra support for those who need it but sometimes it pays to go with a bit more one-to-one time.

With that in mind the YEP, courtesy of Google Reviews, have pulled together a list of nine five star rated private tutors available in Leeds.

In no particular order:

The highly qualified team at the Leeds Tuition Centre offer young people the chance of that crucial one-to-one learning within manageable groups of three to four pupils.

Offering tuition across Leeds and Yorkshire the Suited Tutor promises to help “towards the creation of your beloved child's bright and blossoming future.”

This five star rated service helps parents identify the best placed tutor to help their child.

This Beeston based service offers 30 minutes GCSE Maths tuititon.

Personalised in-person and online home school tutoring in West Yorkshire designed to maximise a student’s potential.

The Learning Curve Leeds

Located at Springfield Commercial Centre Farsley, this tutor service is contactable on 0113 457 2796.

Horsforth Home Tutor - Primary

This home tutor helps out struggling primary school children and is contactable on 07707 928602.

Offering both online and in-person tuition – this Leeds science tutor offers science tuition for all levels and abilities, from KS3 and GCSE science to A-level Biology and Chemistry.