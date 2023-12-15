Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 pictures of the grand opening of Leeds' Kerr Mackie Primary School in Roundhay's new purpose-built building

The Roundhay school opened the doors to its new building on Thursday.

The new build at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds will help utilise school space and will be used for a range of different lessons for pupils, including Art and Design Technology. 

It will also be used for enrichment clubs and activities as well as for providing its wrap-around-care offer.

Assistant headteacher Jack Swanston said: "We're really optimistic that this will have a fantastic impact on our pupils and their experience during their journey at Kerr Mackie."

The opening on Thursday (December 14) coincided with the school's Winter Fair, and was visited by a number of other businesses, as well as pupils and families.

Here are 15 pictures from the Grand Opening and the Winter Fair:

Yorkshire Evening Post visited the opening of a new building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Roundhay on Thursday.

Yorkshire Evening Post visited the opening of a new building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Roundhay on Thursday.

The new building will help utilise the school's space.

The new building will help utilise the school's space.

It will be used for a range of different lessons for the pupils including Art and Design Technology.

It will be used for a range of different lessons for the pupils including Art and Design Technology.

Headteacher Katie Furlong by new purpose-built building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds.

Headteacher Katie Furlong by new purpose-built building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds.

The new purpose-built building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds.

The new purpose-built building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds.

Pupils taking part in an enterprise project selling Christmas gifts at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds.

Pupils taking part in an enterprise project selling Christmas gifts at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds.

