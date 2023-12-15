The new build at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds will help utilise school space and will be used for a range of different lessons for pupils, including Art and Design Technology.
It will also be used for enrichment clubs and activities as well as for providing its wrap-around-care offer.
Assistant headteacher Jack Swanston said: "We're really optimistic that this will have a fantastic impact on our pupils and their experience during their journey at Kerr Mackie."
The opening on Thursday (December 14) coincided with the school's Winter Fair, and was visited by a number of other businesses, as well as pupils and families.
Here are 15 pictures from the Grand Opening and the Winter Fair:
1. Grand opening of the new purpose-built building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post visited the opening of a new building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Roundhay on Thursday. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World
The new building will help utilise the school's space. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World
It will be used for a range of different lessons for the pupils including Art and Design Technology. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World
Headteacher Katie Furlong by new purpose-built building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World
The new purpose-built building at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World
Pupils taking part in an enterprise project selling Christmas gifts at Kerr Mackie Primary School in Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson/National World