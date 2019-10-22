The 13 best schools in Leeds for GSCE results revealed - 2019

The 13 best schools in Leeds for GCSE results revealed - 2019 figures

New figures from the Department of Education have revealed the provisional GCSE results for every state school in Leeds.

Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 11:45 am
Schools are graded on their 'Attainment 8' scores - that's how well pupils have performed in up to eight GCSE qualifications, which includes English and Maths. The average Attainment 8 score for schools in Leeds was 44.8, but some schools performed far better. These are the 13 schools in Leeds with Attainment 8 scores above the city's average.

1. Allerton High School

Attainment 8 score of 57.3

2. St Mary's Menston, a Catholic Voluntary Academy

Attainment 8 score of 56.5

3. Otley Prince Henry's Grammar School Specialist Language College

Attainment 8 score of 54.6

4. Boston Spa Academy

Attainment 8 score of 54.3

