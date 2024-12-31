5 . May

In May 2024, Olly Alexander represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest with his track "Dizzy," finishing in 18th place out of 25 finalists. Despite strong expectations, Alexander's performance fell short of the top spots. Meanwhile, Switzerland earned the honour of hosting Eurovision 2025 after their entry, The Code by Nemo, triumphed with a win in the competition. On a different note, Sir Paul McCartney made history as the first British musician to become a billionaire, according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List. Sadly, the month also saw the passing of Steve Albini, the influential music producer and engineer, who died of a heart attack at the age of 61, leaving a significant legacy in the world of alternative rock and music production. | Getty Images