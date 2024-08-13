NFU Vice President hosts new ‘shed talk’ event on farm in Yorkshire
Rachel was joined by a panel of other industry experts at the family business in Ripponden and they discussed food production, green finance, the environment and how farmers can make the most from their farm business now and for the future.
Guests visited Beeston Hall, which is a 2,000-acre Yorkshire Water tenanted farm, where the family specialises in pedigree Salers cattle. Rachel’s farm is also rich in wildlife, being part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Salers are one of the oldest known cattle breeds, identified by their thick mahogany red coats and ability to thrive on some of the UK’s more difficult terrain.
Upland farms like Rachel’s are important not just in terms of the food they produce but also due to their unique countryside setting.
The family has special habitats on farm, blanket bog, heathland and acid grassland, which are all species rich and home to important upland birds such as golden plover, curlew, twite, dunlin and merlin, among others.
Mrs Hallos said: “I was delighted to have so many members and farmers from different parts of the country come along to have a day on our farm and listen to our farm experiences as upland and tenant farmers, and also hear from a panel of experts.
“With the changes to SFI and farm subsidies, ever changing weather conditions and running costs, a lot of farmers are really struggling to make a living. We want to host these events to share experiences and help each other make the most of our farm businesses.”
Amelia Stratton, NFU head of member experience, added: “It’s so important to host events like these to share experiences good and bad on how to make the most out of farm businesses and explore different opportunities. The event also gave people the chance to network with friends old and new.”
