East Yorkshire famer Mel Jackson wins Farmers Weekly 'Farmworker of the Year Award 2022'
Mel Jackson, poultry and farms supervisor at Soanes Poultry in Middleton-on-the-Wolds, has been presented with the Farmworker of the Year Award.
The Farmers Weekly Awards ceremony, an annual event which recognises the best in British farming, was held at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London, where Mel accepted her award in front of an excited crowd of peers.
Described as “integral to the successful running of Clive Soanes Broilers” by her boss, Mel has been given the coveted award due to her natural warmth and dedication to the field.
Mel started on the meat processing side of the business about 30 years ago, overseeing bird planning, welfare and health and safety, before leaving to take a short break.
But, after the appointment of Claire Wright as managing director of the broiler growing side of the business, she was tempted back to take up a new role – that of poultry and farms supervisor.