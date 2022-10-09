The Farmers Weekly Awards ceremony, an annual event which recognises the best in British farming, was held at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London, where Mel accepted her award in front of an excited crowd of peers.

Described as “integral to the successful running of Clive Soanes Broilers” by her boss, Mel has been given the coveted award due to her natural warmth and dedication to the field.

Mel started on the meat processing side of the business about 30 years ago, overseeing bird planning, welfare and health and safety, before leaving to take a short break.

