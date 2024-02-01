Watch live: Transfer deadline day - all the latest deals, rumours and analysis
Watch live coverage of transfer deadline day with expert analysis as the window closes on the Premier League.
The Premier League transfer window slams shut tonight, with many clubs still working hard to close potential last-minute deals and boost their squads for the second half of the season.
Top flight clubs spent £2.36 billion in the 2023 summer transfer window, setting a new record. But January hasn't been as busy - yet - with many clubs taking a careful approach with profit and sustainability regulations in play.
But we're still expecting plenty of big moves and intriguing transfer action to come, and we've got live updates and coverage so you can keep up to date with all the latest news and all the biggest signings. Will Conor Gallagher leave Chelsea? Could the Blues make a big splash on deadline day or sell Armando Broja? And will there be any stunning last-gasp surprises across the division?
You can watch all the action unfold right above with two live shows today featuring Local TV hosts Charles Hague-Jones and Daniel Wales, with analysis and insight coming from special guest journalists include Will Rooney from LiverpoolWorld.com and Michael Plant, football writer at ManchesterWorld.com. The show went live at 10.30am this morning (watch now on Shots!) and will return at 9.20pm BST for details of all the late deals, with guests including the Yorkshire Evening Post's Lee Sobot, NewcastleWorld.com's Jordan Cronin and Charlie Haffenden from BirminghamWorld.com.