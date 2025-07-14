Young Leeds teacher meets Pope Leo in Rome pilgrimage

A young teacher from Holy Rosary and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Chapeltown has just returned from the trip of a lifetime — a pilgrimage to Rome with the Catholic Education Service (CES), where she had the extraordinary opportunity to meet the newly elected Pope Leo.

Aimee Grieve, 26, who teaches at the well-regarded Catholic school, was the only teacher from Yorkshire selected to join 20 early-career teachers from across England and Wales for the eight-night formation trip, funded by the school and its trust, St Gregory the Great.

Approached by the CES in December, Headteacher Mrs Lucy Rundle was asked if she knew of any young educators with leadership potential who would benefit from a deepened understanding of Catholic heritage and mission. Without hesitation, she nominated Miss Grieve.

“When the invitation came, I immediately thought of Aimee,” said Mrs Rundle. “She’s a reflective practitioner, committed to her vocation and to the wider Catholic life of our school. We’re delighted to support her development as a future leader in Catholic education.”

Miss Grieve and Miss Young outside St Peter's Basilica

The trip formed part of the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope celebrations and took in a rich spiritual and cultural itinerary, including visits to Assisi, Pompeii, Montecassino, Castel Gandolfo, and many of Rome’s most sacred and historic sites. Pilgrims toured the Vatican Gardens, the Sistine Chapel, the Catacombs, and medieval basilicas, as well as taking part in evening reflections and leadership seminars with clergy and educators.

“It was completely humbling and unforgettable,” said Miss Grieve. “To walk in the footsteps of saints, to see the places that have shaped our faith, and then to meet Pope Leo himself — it’s something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Before she departed, Aimee led a school assembly to tell the children about her upcoming journey. Pupils wrote questions and messages for her to share with the Pope, which she carried with her on the trip.

But it wasn’t just pupils who sent her with a mission. Miss Grieve also took with her a very special set of rosary beads belonging to the 80-year-old mother of a fellow staff member.

The Pope meets young pilgrims from the United Kingdom

During her meeting with Pope Leo, Miss Grieve also brought a touch of Yorkshire charm to the Vatican — gifting the Holy Father a bottle of gin as a token of appreciation from her school community.

“It felt important to share something personal from home,” Aimee explained. “The Pope was warm and gracious, and while I don’t know if he drinks gin, he certainly appreciated the gesture!”

Despite her absence from the classroom, pupils were well cared for at school, with known staff ensuring consistency and a smooth continuation of learning.

“We wanted Aimee to go knowing her class was in safe hands,” said Mrs Rundle. “Staff were eager to step in because they knew how meaningful this opportunity was — not just for her, but for the whole school community. We all gained something from this.”

Aimee Grieve meets Pope Leo

As she returns to school life, Aimee says she’s filled with a renewed sense of purpose.

“This journey has reaffirmed my calling as a Catholic educator,” she said. “I’m excited to share everything I’ve learned with our children and staff — especially the hope, joy, and beauty that this Jubilee Year celebrates.”