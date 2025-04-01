Young dog 'rings bell' to celebrate cancer all-clear after treatment at Yorkshire animal hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog who was diagnosed with cancer at just 18 months old has ‘rung the bell’ to celebrate getting the all-clear.

Rhodesian Ridgeback Kobe had been off his food and was losing weight when a scan at his local vets revealed severe issues with his liver.

Kobe was referred to Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, where he was diagnosed with a high-grade lymphoma with cancer affecting his liver and lungs.

He started chemotherapy under the care of oncology specialist Frances Taylor and oncology nurse Danielle White and scans revealed he was in remission in 2023.

Kobe with owner Guy Cooper.

Since then, Kobe has undergone regular blood tests, exams and CT scans, and has now been given a clean bill of health and officially discharged from Paragon.

Owner Guy Cooper, from Lincolnshire, said: “We were devastated with the diagnosis but the oncology team were absolutely amazing. They laid everything out for us so we could make the best choices.

“There was a possibility Kobe could undergo treatment, but there were no guarantees, and he was weakening all the time. We were given good, clear advice with Kobe’s best interests driving every decision.

“Kobe responded to the initial inpatient treatments and a programme of chemotherapy, followed with weekly visits rotating different chemotherapy treatments. He even started to love going in to see the team and always had a wagging tail.”

Kobe is living life to the fullest after being given the all-clear by Paragon Veterinary Referrals.

To mark the end of Kobe’s journey, Guy and partner Ami bought a ‘end of treatment bell’ to celebrate Kobe and future dogs who are given the all-clear.

Guy said: “When Kobe was going through his treatments there was a brief discussion about ringing the bell, like people do in hospital when they celebrate being in remission.

“We decided that if he made it, we’d give him, and every other patient that did as well, a bell to ring.

“We had it engraved ‘The Kobe Bell’ as a thank you and a small legacy. I’ve been there when other dogs have rung the bell. It’s the best thing you’ll ever see or hear. If you can see through the tears!”

Kobe is now just over three years old and living life to the fullest.

Guy added: “Kobe is absolutely wonderful. He’s energetic, playful and 43 kilos of fun living life to the full, every hour of the day.

“We could never thank the team at Paragon enough, from reception, to nursing to consultancy, they have been amazing. Kobe romps in to see the reception team, he loves them.

“Oncology consultant Frances and nurse Danielle have been really important and consistent elements in Kobe’s treatment and care. They are wonderful and we’ve shared worries and tears of joy.

“Paragon recently discharged Kobe. It’s a little scary, but we know the team are there and we can make contact if we have the slightest concern.”

Paragon’s oncology nurse Danielle White said: “Kobe was only 18 months old when he came to us, so he really pulled on our heart strings. He was also really nervous and scared, but we soon won him round with treats and cuddles.

“He responded really well to treatment and it was a significant milestone when he went into remission in 2023. Kobe has undergone multiple scans and check-ups since then, so it was a momentous occasion when we could officially give him the all-clear and discharge him.

“It’s wonderful to hear how much he is enjoying life!”

Paragon provides expert care in anaesthesia and analgesia, cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics and soft tissue surgery.

