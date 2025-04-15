Yorkshire’s Simon Armitage pens new poem to change perceptions of Probation Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning Poet Laureate and former probation officer, Simon Armitage, has crafted an ode to those working in the Probation Service, acknowledging their work and efforts in a bid to encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poem is released alongside new research from His Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS) that reveals four in ten (41%) adults in Yorkshire know nothing about what it’s like to work within the Probation Service – compared to life working in teaching (18%), policing (27%), the ambulance service (27%), social services (27%) and the fire service (26%).

The survey of more than 2,000 adults in England and Wales shows that it’s television and social media that most influence Yorkshire’s perceptions of probation officers and subsequently their understanding of what it’s like to work in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Armitage and HMPPS have teamed up to help roles within the Probation Service take centre stage as part of a current recruitment drive. After interviewing a number of those currently working as probation staff, and with nearly 10 years’ previous experience in the Service himself, Simon has crafted a short poem that shines a light on what it’s really like working in the job day-to-day. The poem also offers a heartfelt thank you to everyone that continues to work in this important but often misunderstood profession.

A Life In The Day Of - Simon Armitage

Simon says: “My father was a probation officer, and I worked in the Service for the best part of a decade. I know what the job entails – and I’ve spoken to others currently in the role now, who kindly shared their perspectives too. The job can be tough. You need resilience and a drive to want to help people – people from all walks of life, some with quite complex needs. It’s your job to support them in their journey out of prison and back into society, which is why probation officers are so important in the criminal justice system. Yet it’s a job that is so often misunderstood, which I think is such a shame.

“That’s what inspired this poem I’ve created for HMPPS – ‘A Life In The Day Of’. By sharing my take on the stories of those working in the role I want people to realise no day is the same in the Probation Service and it’s a job that’ll keep surprising you. And I want to say thank you to everyone that continues to work in this challenging but rewarding field.”

The research also reveals that the public hold several misconceptions or are unsure about probation officer roles specifically. For example, just over a third of Yorkshire residents (34%) believe you need a degree to become a probation officer. However, alongside a variety of other jobs, as of March 2024, HMPPS introduced a new entry route allowing non-graduates to apply to be probation officers and kickstart their rewarding career in the Probation Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, nearly half (47%) of adults in Yorkshire perceive probation officer roles as an “office job”, believing they spend the majority of their time in an office. Whilst there are elements of the job that are office-based, central to being a probation officer involves working with people, supporting offenders through their rehabilitation journey and helping them make positive changes in their lives.

Inspired by the stories of real probation staff, A Life In The Day Of has been curated into a short-film voiced by Simon and featuring footage from behind the scenes in the Probation Service.

Inspired by the stories of real probation staff, A Life In The Day Of has been curated into a short-film voiced by Simon and featuring footage from behind the scenes in the Probation Service. One person that features in the film and helped to inform the poem is Shakib Hussain, a 35-year-old probation officer from Birmingham. Reflecting on his career and why he wanted to be part of a campaign to inspire more people to consider probation jobs, Shakib says: “My community is very important to me which is why I always wanted a job that would allow me to give back in some way and make a real-world difference; one where I could help people but also build a career that would provide me with professional opportunities to grow and succeed. And that’s exactly what the Probation Service has unlocked for me.

“I think there are a lot of misconceptions about the work probation officers do, but having worked in the role for a few years now and I can safely say I absolutely love it. Whilst there are some aspects of the job that can be difficult, it’s a very rewarding and accessible career for those that are interested. If you have good communication skills, emotional intelligence and resilience, and want to make a difference in your local community, I’d encourage you to explore the variety of roles available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it turns out probation roles may be suited to more of us than we think. When surveyed, aside from pay and benefits, those in Yorkshire said they are most motivated to apply to jobs that provide them with an opportunity to make a difference in society (43%), that offer them a personal sense of achievement or reward (41%), and that offer career development opportunities (30%). The Probation Service does just this, with probation officer roles also offering great career progression opportunities and a starting salary of £26,000 – 30,000 (depending on your location).

Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Lord James Timpson OBE, says: “Every day, probation staff across the country are working hard, behind-the-scenes keeping a close eye on offenders to keep the public safe and cut crime.

“Simon’s poem really brings to life the wide-ranging role they play and as a former probation officer himself he knows how much of a positive difference they make in their community and to steering people away from crime.

“We are recruiting another 1300 probation officers in the coming year along with community payback supervisors and probation services officers as part of our Plan for Change to make streets safer.”

To find out more about what it’s like to work in the Probation Service and watch A Life In The Day Of visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwjOu3hCfX0.