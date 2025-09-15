Yorkshire Supported Living celebrates inspection outcome

Yorkshire Supported Living, part of the Cygnet Social Care division, is celebrating after achieving a Good rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission, who praised the “high quality, person-centred care” delivered across the service.

The inspection, which took place between June 23 and July 29, assessed every aspect of the service’s care delivery and looked at all key lines of enquiry; Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led. Inspectors praised the team for creating a safe, inclusive and person-centred environment where people are supported to live meaningful, independent lives.

Yorkshire Supported Living operates across three buildings in the local community, providing homes for up to 30 people with learning disabilities and mental health conditions. At the time of inspection, 29 people were receiving support, each with their own tenancy and individual care plan reflecting their personal needs, choices and goals.

As part of the inspection, relatives and carers spoke with inspectors and shared positive feedback about the quality of care. One family member said: “It is a stable staff team, they are humorous and lovely. It couldn’t be better.” Another relative told inspectors: “The carers are a lovely team, personable, hardworking and happy. They bring a good energy and get on with each other.”

People receiving support told inspectors they felt respected and supported to live independently, make their own choices, and take part in meaningful activities both in the service and in the community. Staff encouraged people to pursue interests, visit places of worship, and celebrate their cultural and religious beliefs. The report stated that “people received person-centred care that promoted their dignity, privacy and human rights,” with equality and inclusion embedded throughout the service.

Praising the safe element of the service, the report said: “There was a culture of safety and concerns were raised and investigated. Staffing levels were safe, and staff received appropriate support and supervision to carry out their role effectively.”

The report found staff felt well-trained, well-supported and confident in their roles. Regular team meetings, effective handovers and consistent staffing across each of the three buildings enabled staff to build strong relationships with people and work closely together to deliver safe, reliable care.

Highlighting the caring nature of staff, inspectors noted: “People felt well-supported, cared for and treated with dignity and respect.

“The service promoted people’s independence, so people knew their rights and had choice and control over their own care, treatment and wellbeing. Support plans included people’s preferences and choices.

“People received person-centred care that promoted their dignity, privacy and human rights. Staff recognised and responded to changes in individual’s needs. People had active involvement in choosing and partaking in meaningful activities and community and this included support to visit chosen places of worship follow cultural and religious beliefs.”

Leadership and governance were also recognised as strong by the regulator. The report described Yorkshire Supported Living as “consistently managed and well-led,” with leaders who had “the skills, knowledge, experience and credibility to lead effectively” and who “did so with integrity, openness and honesty.” Inspectors found that managers were visible and approachable, regularly engaging with people, relatives, professionals and advocates to make sure everyone’s voice was heard.

Charity Talbot, Registered Manager at Yorkshire Supported Living, said: “All of us at Cygnet Social Care are thrilled to receive this recognition from the CQC. It reflects the hard-working, caring staff team who go above and beyond every day to make sure the people we support feel safe, valued and empowered to live the lives they choose.

“Our priority is to ensure that the individuals we support enjoy the same right to a happy and fulfilled life as others. We ensure that individuals in our care feel safe in their environment, are understood and are able to communicate to the best of their ability. Most importantly with the right support and help we empower and enable each individual to successfully live in a community-based service that is suitable for their needs.

“I am delighted this has been recognised by the CQC. Through their expertise and passion, staff have created a service where people are supported not just to live safely but to thrive and remain active, valued members of their community.”

The full CQC inspection report can be viewed on the CQC website: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-527967595/reports/AP13428/overall