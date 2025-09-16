Yorkshire social care manager shortlisted for national leadership award

A Bradford social care manager has been recognised for her outstanding leadership, after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mariam Javed, Service Manager at Cygnet Social Care’s Thornfield House, has been named a finalist in the Executive Learning Disabilities and Autism Leader category at the Social Care Leadership Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate exceptional leaders across the sector, recognising those who demonstrate expertise, compassion, and commitment to improving the lives of others. The Executive Learning Disabilities and Autism Leader award in particular highlights those who have shown remarkable leadership skills, outstanding support for colleagues, and a dedication to person-centred care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornfield House, based on Highfield Road, Idle, in Bradford, is a specialist residential service supporting up to seven individuals with learning disabilities, autism, complex needs, and behaviours that may challenge. The service provides flexible, specialist input for people who may need more support than a supported living setting can offer, or who are moving on from hospital placements, helping them progress on their care pathway.

Mariam Javed

Mariam began her career in social care in 2016 as a support worker at Cygnet Kirkside. Since then, she has held several roles including team leader, administrator, and deputy manager, before returning to Kirkside as a unit manager in 2019. In 2023, she was appointed Service Manager at Thornfield House.

Passionate about making a meaningful difference in people’s lives, Mariam is committed to creating an inclusive and accessible environment for residents, while supporting a positive team culture.

Speaking about her shortlisting, Mariam said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have been shortlisted for the Executive Learning Disabilities and Autism Leader category. To even be nominated is such an honour, but to make it to the shortlist honestly feels incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I started out as a support worker nine years ago, I never imagined the journey ahead of me. Step by step, with passion, determination, and the support of amazing colleagues, I worked my way up to becoming a registered manager. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing so many inspiring moments, seeing people achieve their goals, gain independence, and live their lives to the fullest.

Thornfield House

“This recognition isn’t just about me, it’s about the work we all do in this field every single day. It’s about the changes we help create, the support we provide, and the differences big and small that truly matter in people’s lives. To know that this work doesn’t go unnoticed fills me with so much pride and gratitude.

“I feel honoured, humbled, and motivated to keep pushing forward and to continue making a positive impact.”

The Social Care Leadership Awards take place on 21st October 2025 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. There are 10 award categories covering leadership across learning disabilities and autism, children and young people, dementia care, as well as leaders from care home and home care settings.