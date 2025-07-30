Yorkshire sees 427 BBQ related incidents since 2022

The emergency services responded to a Freedom of Information request to reveal in Yorkshire alone there have been 184 BBQ-related fires, 147 ambulance call outs, 64 hospital admissions and handled 32 police incidents in the last three years. The data shows that for every 100 emergency service responses to BBQ incidents, less than two result in enforcement action.

A new survey by Safety Group UK showed that nearly a third of Yorkshire residents (30.49%) plan to host or attend barbecues this summer.

BBQ-Related Incidents in Yorkshire

Emergency Service Number of Incidents Outcome South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service 184 Fires 1 Casualty/Fatality North Yorkshire Police 32 Incidents 6 Arrests Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust 39 Admissions N/A The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust 25 Admissions N/A Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust 147 Call-outs N/A

The fire service data show changes in both incident rates and casualty outcomes across different regions. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had 184 fires reported with one of these resulting in a casualty or fatality.

North Yorkshire Police have the highest arrest rate related to incidents at 18.8 per cent. This likely points to different methods for BBQ-related offences, reflecting varying local bylaws, public space protection orders, or enforcement priorities.

The hospital admission data shows that BBQ-related injuries are clustered in certain regions. Calderdale and Huddersfield and The Rotherham NHS Trusts with a combined 64 admissions, nearly 22 per cent of the national total.

The ambulance data indicates that Yorkshire handled 92% of all recorded BBQ-related call-outs, totalling 147 incidents.

Tom Richmond, Group Operations Director of Safety Group UK, commented: "These figures show a gap between the scale of BBQ-related emergencies and enforcement action. With nearly 4,000 fires and 78 casualties recorded across the UK, it's clear that barbecue safety is a public safety concern.

"The data indicates some regions, particularly Scotland and tourist destinations like Brighton and Dorset, have much higher numbers of incidents. This implies seasonal trends and outdoor activity areas need specific safety campaigns and enforcement efforts.

"The low level of enforcement is interesting. When emergency services are responding to thousands of incidents, yet only 67 fines are issued nationally, it suggests either a lack of necessary powers or not enough resources for enforcement."

The research tells a story of the pressure on emergency services; they have sent fire crews to 184 BBQ-related fires, ambulances to 147 ambulance call outs, admitted 64 people to hospital and sent police to 32 incidents, which represents hundreds of hours of public service time. Yet this strain on services has resulted in only 6 police arrests across Yorkshire. With nearly a third of residents planning barbecues this summer, emergency services face another season of overwhelming demand.