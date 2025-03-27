Yorkshire science company kicks off two-year fundraising campaign for charity giving ‘Happy Days’ to children with physical and emotional difficulties

A Yorkshire science company has kicked off a two-year fundraising campaign for a charity providing Happy Days out for more than 30,000 children a year who are living with physical, mental and emotional difficulties.

“It’s about escaping isolation, going out and doing something rather than being at home doing nothing. It gives them the chance to feel like other children and forget about their worries for a while. A simple day out can have so many positive knock-on effects.”

Rob said support from Lubrizol would be “life-changing” as there is huge demand for the charity’s services which meant families have in the past had to wait a long time for help.

He said: “We receive absolutely no government funding so we rely totally on organisations like Lubrizol. Thank you so much for choosing us as your charity. We are massively grateful and the support that Lubrizol gives us is going to be life changing for us as a small charity.

Employees at Lubrizol enjoy a bake sale to raise money for Happy Days Children's Charity.

“We will get calls from families who maybe should have called us three or four years earlier. The additional support from Lubrizol is key to being able to say to those families that we can help them within a month or two, rather than them having to wait longer.”

Sinead Quinn from Lubrizol’s Huddersfield site, said: “We always enjoy a cake sale at Lubrizol and we’re delighted that our efforts in Huddersfield and Barnsley have helped kick start two years of fundraising for Happy Days Children’s Charity which is doing such great work in communities up and down the country. Thanks to Lubrizol’s match funding scheme we have been able to raise a good amount of money which we know the charity will put to great use.”

Happy Days Children’s Charity supports children across the UK and the charity has said support from Lubrizol will fund days out for families living in the areas served by the company’s sites in Huddersfield, Barnsley, Manchester and Derbyshire.

Lubrizol has previously paid for 60 children to enjoy a day out in Skegness through the Happy Days Children’s Charity.

A day out with Happy Days Children's Charity

As well as raising more than £18,000 for St John Ambulance, Lubrizol has also donated £22,931 to many worthy causes over the same two-year period, with beneficiaries including suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club, and the much-loved Hug on a Tray charitable group which provides TV and goody bags for blood cancer patients at the Leeds Cancer Centre.