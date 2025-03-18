Yorkshire residents rate New Care and Lovett Care in Top 20

New Care and Lovett Care have both been included in the Top 20 UK Care Home Groups report, as voted for by residents and their families, and compiled by leading review website carehome.co.uk.

Lovett Care acquired New Care almost six months ago, however the two care home operators, both with care facilities across Yorkshire, received the prestigious Top 20 rating individually.

The award is based on care home reviews from residents, as well as their friends and relatives, with various factors considered including overall experience, facilities, care/support, cleanliness, treated with dignity, food and drink, staff, activities, management, safety/security, bedrooms and communal spaces, as well as value for money.

There are 2,117 care home groups in the UK, so being rated within the Top 20 is a huge achievement.

With nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people, it is a testament to the teams at both New Care and Lovett Care to receive an award from the leading reviews guide to care homes.

Nearly a fifth of the UK population are aged 65 years or older, which equates to 12.7 million people. In 50 years, this is predicted to increase to 22 million, making up 27% of the population. With demand for care homes set to grow, carehome.co.uk helps care seekers choose the right care home by ranking care homes using their reviews.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager, said: “It is a huge achievement to be named as a Top 20 care home group by the residents and their families, who have experienced for themselves the quality of care and support given at the care home.

“We would like to congratulate New Care and Lovett Care on being a top care home group! Our awards, celebrate the excellent care given by care home groups and show both New Care and Lovett Care give first-rate care throughout its homes.

“These top performing care home groups are making a profound difference to residents’ lives, by putting compassion, respect and dignity at the centre of their care.”

Keith Crockett, CEO of Lovett Care and New Care, concludes: “The reviews received by our residents and their loved ones are what truly matter, as they are speaking first-hand about the care they receive, and to be named a Top 20 UK care home group out of 2,117 is incredible.

“While both Lovett Care and New Care have won this prestigious award several times in the past, it continues to be a superb achievement for the teams within all our care facilities. Now that the two operators are joined, it’s wonderful to see the same level of excellent care and exceptional standards across all homes.”