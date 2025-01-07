Yorkshire residents asked to ‘Shake it Off’ for Sue Ryder Treecycling collections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With snow and ice lingering across parts of Yorkshire just as end-of-life care and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder begins its Christmas tree collections, supporters are being asked to ‘Shake and Wait’ until volunteers can safely collect their tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hardy Sue Ryder treecycling volunteers are hitting the streets of Leeds, Airedale, Wharfedale and the Dales to collect almost 4,000 trees across the Yorkshire region, with thousands currently sat shivering on driveways waiting to be collected.

Despite the conditions 800 have already been collected after Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice volunteers sprang into action in the Dales on Saturday 4 January, with Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice volunteers due to begin their Leeds collections from Thursday 9 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Humphreys, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice said, “We anticipate tough road conditions will impact the start of our tree collection later this week, but our brilliant volunteers are readying their hats, gloves and warmest socks so they can hit the streets to begin our treecycling collections as planned.

Sue Ryder volunteers collecting trees

“We just need a little bit of help in making sure your tree doesn’t freeze into the snow in the meantime. And for that all we need is a little shake and a whole lot of patience!”

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice explains how, “If it’s safe for you to do so, give your tree a good shake to remove any snow and lay it on top of the ground. This will make it easier for our volunteers to collect your tree when conditions in your local area allow.”

“Keep an eye out for updates from us via email if your tree is due for collection too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Ryder’s six Christmas Treecycling scheme raises vital funds for the charity. Last year the collections saved 7,199 trees from landfill across the UK, while raising over £119,000 for Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds and Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice near Oxenhope.

Andrew added, “We want our supporters to know despite the continuing conditions we’re doing all we can to be ready to ‘Rattle and Roll’ to get your tree recycled as soon as local conditions improve. Therefore, collections may continue past your originally shared date. Your patience is appreciated, and we promise we’ll be there to ‘shake it off’ and collect your tree soon.”

For more information on Sue Ryder visit sueryder.org