Yorkshire potato supplier prepares for busy winter season with Aldi

A local family-owned potato supplier is preparing for its busiest winter season yet with Aldi.

Based in York, R S Cockerill has been supplying potatoes to Britain’s fourth largest supermarket since 1990, and this year expects to deliver more potatoes than ever to Aldi stores across the country.

In the past 12 months, R S Cockerill has supplied Aldi with more than 87,000 tonnes of potatoes, including Maris Pipers, Reds and Salads. This Christmas, on 21st December alone, it will deliver over 35 truck loads of potatoes to Aldi.

Over the last three decades, the partnership has expanded to include a broader range of products including 500g miniature potatoes, 4 pack bakers, Maris Piper and Reds, as well as trialling more traditional varieties such as King Edwards this autumn.

The ongoing support from Aldi has also allowed R S Cockerill to constantly invest in its business, rapidly increasing sales volumes and increasing the use of regenerative farming practices to improve production. This year, the business has started growing more of its own potatoes at Low Mowthorpe, near Malton in North Yorkshire, to take more control of its own seed potato production especially.

Rufus Pilgrim, Managing Director at R S Cockerill, said: “We’ve seen great success over recent years thanks to our partnership with Aldi and we’re looking forward to another busy winter period supplying the nation with quality potatoes for their Sunday roasts.

“Our business has grown in tandem with Aldi’s own formidable growth over the past three decades, from supplying just one pallet a day back in 1990 to now supplying four regions across the North of England and securing a core range of 10 popular products.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership into the future and seeing the further opportunities it brings us.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, commented: “R S Cockerill is a much-loved supplier, not just over the winter period but throughout the year, and we’re looking forward to another successful Christmas working with them.

“At Aldi, we constantly champion British farming, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our long-term supplier partnerships into the future.”