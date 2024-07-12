Yorkshire man makes a mountainous effort to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shane Sansome, 29, has taken fundraising to new heights by completing the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge not once, but twice in a single day. This inspiring effort was driven by Shane’s determination to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s UK, following his grandad's diagnosis with Parkinson’s last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joined by his friend Wayne for the double peak challenge, and supported by his dad Paul, mum Lisette, uncle Chris and a group of friends who each completed the challenge once, Shane’s journey was as tough as it was triumphant.

In total, Shane climbed six mountains, walked 80 km over 18 hours and hit over 111,500 steps. Reflecting on the challenge Shane said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was fun and adventurous, especially walking and climbing parts of the route at night. The hardest part was having only an hour's sleep beforehand, as we woke up at midnight in a bustling campsite and couldn’t get much rest. The second time around, it was more of a mental game, pushing through fatigue to keep moving.”

Shane and his friend Wayne

"My Grandad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2023, and I wanted to raise money to help speed up the search for a cure and to make people like him more comfortable. I also wanted to raise awareness about the condition."

After raising over £1,000 so far for Parkinson’s UK, Shane has ambitious plans for the future with the national Three Peaks Challenge (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon) in 24 hours and the Welsh 15 Peaks Challenge – summiting 15 peaks over 3000 feet within a day – already in his sights.

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Community Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to Shane for taking on this great challenge for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”

To support Shane’s fundraising efforts for Parkinson’s UK, visit his JustGiving page here:

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK and how to fundraise for the charity, visit: parkinsons.org.uk