Yorkshire housebuilder donates £10,000 to support children with cancer

Top 10 housebuilder Keepmoat, has committed thousands of pounds to support families across Yorkshire who care for children with cancer.

The £10,000 donation will support PACT (Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia) and will aid the charity in providing equipment, facilities and holidays - including part payments towards a new caravan for families to enjoy.

PACT is based in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, close to the housebuilders’ Eclipse and Beckett Hill developments and works to support families who care for children and young people battling cancer, aiming to enhance their quality of life.

Chris Clingo, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire West, said: “As a company, we’re driven to go beyond bricks and mortar and we’re extremely proud to support PACT and the local community through this donation.”

“We have worked with PACT for sixteen years and over that time have committed more than £90,000 to help aid its mission of supporting families with children with cancer. It’s a charity close to our hearts and it is a true privilege to support them.”

The Yorkshire based charity also runs a property within walking distance of Sheffield Children’s Hospital for the families of children receiving treatment to temporarily live, at no cost, to ensure loved ones can remain as close as possible.

Beryl Welburn, Coordinator at PACT, added: “Keepmoat has supported the charity for many years which has enabled PACT to maintain our house that families can stay in when their children are receiving treatment for cancer.

“Keeping the family unit together is extremely important when facing the challenge of caring for a sick child and the knowledge of knowing loved ones are close is often what supports the children the most whilst they’re undergoing treatment.

“The charity also provides holiday caravans for families to enjoy and the most recent funds will contribute to the purchase of a new caravan. Every year we strive to create a holiday, enabling unwell children to rest, recuperate and create memories.”

Keepmoat supports charities local to its eight regional divisions across the UK and this donation is the latest investment from the housebuilder, a testament to its commitment to providing social value in the communities it helps serve and create.

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com