Yorkshire home care service prioritises health and wellbeing for clients and staff with active living initiatives

A home care service is placing a strong emphasis on the physical and mental wellbeing of both its clients and staff – stepping up its commitment to exercise as an essential part of its holistic approach to care.

With the help of expert trainers, New Age Care, which has branches across Yorkshire, the Midlands, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire, is taking big steps to create a more active and healthier workforce while empowering its clients to maintain their independence and health.

New Age Care has been hosting bi-weekly chair exercises and Pilates classes designed for those with varying levels of mobility. It now plans to up its physical activity, by encouraging all clients to complete ten minutes of exercise per day whether through chair exercises, frame-assisted workouts, or even bed exercises.

For carers, who often spend long hours in their cars, this exercise focus will also help to improve their physical wellbeing, reduce stress, and increase energy levels, creating a healthier and more motivated workforce.

Exercise classes.

Samantha Whittaker, Managing Director of New Age Care, said: “I’ve always had a passion for fitness, and I completed a PT course when I was younger. I’m excited to bring that passion into the home care setting. Just ten minutes a day adds up to over an hour of physical exercise a week.

"Use it or lose it! It’s about encouraging everyone, our clients and our carers, to stay active mentally and physically. It makes such a difference in terms of mood, energy, and overall quality of life.”

In addition to promoting physical health, New Age Care continues to provide its clients with opportunities to engage with their local communities. Throughout December, several events have been booked to ensure that clients are staying active and socially connected, including pantomimes, Christmas lunches and light displays. These events are designed to get clients out and about, enjoying social interaction, and celebrating the festive season.

To find out what festive events are happening in your area, or to join in on the next exercise class at your local branch, please contact [email protected] or 0808 808 5000.