Yorkshire holiday teams celebrate after triple triumph in tourism awards

Staff at the Yorkshire-based holiday parks belonging to Park Holidays UK have been praised for helping it to win three major accolades at this winter's British Travel Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which operates four top-rated parks in Yorkshire, said that its customer-facing park teams should take a proud bow for helping to secure this "amazing achievement."

The BTAs are the largest travel awards based entirely on votes cast by the holiday-going public – and this year just over 1,207,000 votes were received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the counting-up was completed, Park Holidays UK was found to be the clear Gold winners in two top categories, beating thousands of other eligible UK parks.

Holiday parks in Yorkshire belonging to Park Holidays helped secure the company's hat trick of wins

The group emerged as the overall champion in the categories of Best Provider of UK Park and Lodge Holidays, and the Best Provider of UK Short Breaks.

And there were also honours for Park Holidays UK in the category of Best UK Provider of Family Holidays where the group gained a Silver award.

The outcome of the votes was announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London, attended by leading figures from across Britain's travel and tourism industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This amazing hat-trick of awards is the icing on the cake after fantastic year for our company," said Brad May, Chief Marketing Officer at Park Holidays UK.

With the help of its Yorkshire staff, Park Holidays UK won honours in three top categories, including Best Family Holidays

"What makes them so important is that the winners were chosen by members of the public based on their own holiday experiences.

"Customers are clearly feeling the quality that we strive to provide, and also the friendliness and hospitality they encounter at our parks.

"Delivering this aspect of their stay is entirely in the hands of our park teams, and we give them a big round of applause for creating the welcoming atmosphere guests enjoy," said Brad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park Holidays UK was founded just over 30 years ago, and now operates parks in popular coastal and countryside locations in England, Wales and Scotland.

Staying options include holiday caravans and luxury lodges to rent and to own, plus glamping accommodation. Many parks also provide pitches for motorhomes, touring caravans and tents.

As well as its competitive holiday prices, Park Holidays UK has also earned a reputation for the quality of its inclusive leisure facilities and high standards of family entertainment.

"We want to offer our heartfelt thanks to the many people who voted for us in these awards, and we're looking forward to creating many more happy memories in 2025!" added Brad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group's Yorkshire parks are Bowland Fell Holiday Park in Skipton, Chantry Holiday Park in Leyburn, Yorkshire Dales Holiday Park in Leyburn, and Sand le Mere Holiday Park in Tunstall.

Details members of the Park Holidays UK family, numbering over 50 parks in total, can be found on the group's website at parkholidays.com