Yorkshire funeral home to host candlelit Christmas memorial service
At 7pm on Tuesday, December 17, Co-op Funeralcare Brighouse, on Huddersfield Road, will host a service for the local community to come together and honour the memory of their loved ones.
The service – hosted in partnership Park Wood Crematorium, Elland Churches Together, and local celebrant Sarah Garg – will include carols, readings, and poems. Attendees will also have the chance to write a personalised memorial tag to hang on the Christmas tree as a tribute to their loved ones.
The evening will conclude with the lighting of candles and a final carol, with guests then invited to join the funeral home team for complimentary refreshments, including cakes, chocolates and hot drinks.
Kirsty Watson, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare Brighouse, said: “This time of year can be particularly difficult for those who have lost someone close to them. Our Christmas memorial service is a chance to come together as a community to remember and reflect in shared experiences.
“We hope to bring comfort to those grieving this festive season – a time that often emphasises family and togetherness. For many, this Christmas might be the first without a loved one, so whether it’s a chat over a minced pie and cup of tea with one of the funeralcare team or lighting a candle as a mark of remembrance – we hope to make a difference to those grieving this Christmas.
“We look forward to seeing both new and old faces at the service, and on behalf of us all at Co-op Funeralcare, I wish everyone a very happy Christmas.”
The service will be hosted at: Park Wood Crematorium, Park Rd, Elland HX5 9HZ.