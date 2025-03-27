Yorkshire family favourite ready to show off £4m makeover

A holiday park popular with families across Yorkshire will be unveiling a brand-new pavilion-style theatre, a contemporary pub, refreshed entertainment line-ups and pitch developments for touring caravans ahead of an exciting year for guests.

The new owners of Unity Skirlington Coast Yorkshire have invested almost £4m into the resort close to Bridlington to ensure that it can continue its near 50-year tradition of providing superb seaside breaks into 2025 and beyond.

The new Pavilion theatre will host an array of family entertainment, while keeping all those elements which have made Skirlington such a much-loved destination - live music, comedy, variety acts and just about everything in between.

The Wonkey Donkey pub will be opening to serve a wide range of family favourite meals and great-value drinks, while the ever-popular fish and chip shop will continue to offer that staple of any seaside break.

The beautiful lake at Unity Skirlington Coast Yorkshire.

Also new for 2025 is a refurbished outdoor children’s play area, where the little ones can burn off some energy before bedtime on swings, a climbing frame and obstacle course.

Skirlington Coast also has its own pool, gym and a beautiful big lake that offers those with a rod licence the opportunity to enjoy some peaceful course fishing, while for those looking for something more active, the multi-sports court offers the chance to play football or basketball in a self-contained outdoor venue.

In a stunning spot on the East Riding coast between Skipsea and Atwick, the park overlooks the sea, so it’s great for a day for a scenic walk (and dogs are welcome at Skirlington).

In the other direction it’s all countryside, with plenty of paths and bridleways for easy walks and more adventurous bike rides.

Modern holiday homes await guests who visit Unity Skirlington Coast Yorkshire.

Pony trekking, sailing and watersports are all nearby too, and there’s a nine-hole golf course and driving range next door.

It’s a perfect venue for touring caravanners too, and the park has developed its pitches for 2025 so you can park up, plug in and start your holiday straight away.

There are four different beaches within easy reach, the Roman harbour of Bridlington is only a short drive away, historic towns and cities like York, Hull and Beverley are close by, while a day exploring the North York Moors or the Yorkshire Wolds is a perfect way to get away from it all.

• A three-night break in May at Skirlington Coast in East Yorkshire, starts from £64 per person, or from £55 per person for a four-night midweek stay. Prices based upon a family of four sharing Bronze Caravan.

Or if you have a touring caravan then prices start from just a tenner per person per night- based on four sharing – there are some limited seasonal touring pitches available too.

For more information or to book, visit https://skirlington.unityholidays.co.uk/ or call 01262411444