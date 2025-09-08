Yorkshire disabled model takes on Italy
It all began in November 2021 when I founded Limmodellingnetwork, a platform dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the fashion industry. Since then, I have had the honor of gracing over 77 magazine publications worldwide, each one a testament to the power of resilience and determination.
As I prepare to take on Milan on September 27, 2025, I am filled with a mix of anticipation and gratitude. Milan, the heart of luxury fashion, is a city that has long captivated the world with its rich history, stunning architecture, and culinary delights. To be invited to participate in a prestigious fashion event here is not just a personal milestone; it is a chance to showcase the beauty of diversity in an industry that often overlooks it.
My journey has not been without its challenges. In 2019, I faced a battle with a brain tumor in my pituitary gland, followed by a courageous fight against early cervical cancer, which I am proud to say I am now in remission from. These experiences have shaped me into the defiant woman I am today—one who refuses to let anything hold her back. I have learned that true strength lies not in the absence of struggle but in the ability to rise above it.
As I step onto the runway in Milan, I carry with me the hopes and dreams of many who have faced similar battles. I aim to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and to challenge the status quo. The fashion industry is evolving, and I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this change, advocating for a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can shine.