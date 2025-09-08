Yorkshire disabled model takes on Italy

My name is Amber Manning, and at 27 years old, I have spent the last decade carving a niche for myself as a disabled model and disability activist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all began in November 2021 when I founded Limmodellingnetwork, a platform dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the fashion industry. Since then, I have had the honor of gracing over 77 magazine publications worldwide, each one a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

As I prepare to take on Milan on September 27, 2025, I am filled with a mix of anticipation and gratitude. Milan, the heart of luxury fashion, is a city that has long captivated the world with its rich history, stunning architecture, and culinary delights. To be invited to participate in a prestigious fashion event here is not just a personal milestone; it is a chance to showcase the beauty of diversity in an industry that often overlooks it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My journey has not been without its challenges. In 2019, I faced a battle with a brain tumor in my pituitary gland, followed by a courageous fight against early cervical cancer, which I am proud to say I am now in remission from. These experiences have shaped me into the defiant woman I am today—one who refuses to let anything hold her back. I have learned that true strength lies not in the absence of struggle but in the ability to rise above it.

Amber

As I step onto the runway in Milan, I carry with me the hopes and dreams of many who have faced similar battles. I aim to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and to challenge the status quo. The fashion industry is evolving, and I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this change, advocating for a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can shine.