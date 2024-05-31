Yorkshire couple race ahead with £100k fundraising target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple from Tockwith hope to close in on their £100,000 fundraising target for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!

Donna and Jonjo Sanderson, are hosting a fundraising event at Wetherby Racecourse, where Jonjo is Chief Executive, on Tuesday 11th June to try and help reach the milestone target.

To date almost £87,000 has been raised by 45-year-old Donna, who was diagnosed with grade 3, invasive, lobular breast cancer in 2021, but fortunately, following treatment, Donna is now on the road to recovery and looking forward.

Donna said: “Two years ago we hosted our first ever CoppaFeel! charity race night at Wetherby Racecourse on Ladies’ night and, thanks to the huge generosity of everyone there, we smashed the target that Jonjo and I had set towards our 100km trek across the Sahara Desert with Coppafeel!, which was no mean feat, but raised essential money for the charity.

Donna and Jonjo Sanderson on the 100km trek across the Sahara Desert1

“Then only last month we took part in the CoppaFeel! Alumni Yorkshire Dales Trek and walked the distance of a half marathon in one day, to raise more funds. Later this year, myself and four of my fabulously supportive friends from Tockwith, Angie Cliffe, Toria Megginson, Lyndsay Roberts and Nicola Webb, now known as the ‘Knockers from Tockers’, are putting ourselves forward for a gruelling challenge. We will be taking part in CoppaFeel’s latest £100km trek across the Himalayas, which will once again be led by TV presenter and actress, Giovanna Fletcher, who is patron of the charity.

“What’s given me the determination to keep fundraising is the number of young women I have met through Coppafeel! who have detected cancer early because of the profile the charity has given to the issue, which ultimately has saved lives. The charity advocates for young women and men in their 20s, 30s and also reaches out to school age girls and boys to tackle the subject of checking your chests in a light hearted and educational way. I’ve been proud to talk in local schools alongside ‘boobettes’ from the charity, about the signs they should be checking for.”

All the tables at the CoppaFeel! race night event have now sold out, but anyone attending Ladies’ night at Wetherby Racecourse can donate to the charity and buy raffle tickets. To buy a ticket for the ladies’ night, visit: tickets.wetherbyracing.co.uk/sales/fixtures/tuesday-11th-june-2024---ladie/general-admission

To sponsor the ‘Knockers from Tockers’ visit: www.justgiving.com/team/knockersfromtockers

Knockers from TockersToria Megginson, Nicola Webb, Donna Sanderson, Lyndsay Roberts and Angie Cliffe