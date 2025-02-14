Yorkshire Children’s Hospice celebrates double win at prestigious Regional Fundraising Awards

Martin House Children’s Hospice has achieved recognition for its outstanding fundraising efforts, after securing two major accolades at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Yorkshire Fundraising Awards.

The hospice, which provides vital care for children with life-shortening conditions, won awards for ‘Yorkshire Fundraising Team of the Year’ and ‘Yorkshire Fundraising Campaign of the Year’ for ‘THE BUILD.’

Admired for its dedicated approach to fundraising for THE BUILD, Martin House Children’s Hospice has delivered exciting activations throughout the year, from The BIG Zip, The Big Challenge and its annual Glitter Ball.

Robyn Mountain-Wade, Director of Income Generation at Martin House Hospice, said: “This recognition is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of our incredible team and volunteers here at Martin House Children’s Hospice. The team has demonstrated outstanding innovation, dedication, and teamwork in their efforts to balance demanding income targets.

“These relentless efforts have inspired support from individuals, businesses, and community groups across Yorkshire and beyond. Our outreach efforts have attracted widespread attention, strengthening our profile and fostering meaningful relationships with supporters for a long time to come.

“Thanks to the unwavering commitment from our amazing supporters, we are raising vital funds towards our new hospice building, which will completely transform the care we can provide to children and their families across the region.”

Since launching in April 2024, supporters across Yorkshire have raised more than £800,000 towards the £2million target for THE BUILD; Martin House Children’s Hospice’s largest fundraising appeal to date.

Set to complete by winter 2025, THE BUILD will consist of two phases: phase 1, which will be completed in February, will feature a children's wing and phase 2 will comprise a teenager’s wing, wellbeing and education centre.

For more information, to donate, or to sign up to the next fundraising events, please visit: www.martinhouse.org.uk/thebuild.