Yorkshire charity supporter tackles 70k in May

Fundraiser Kate Hobson is going the extra mile for vulnerable communities around the world.

Fifty-one-year-old Kate is taking part in a 70k in May challenge, as part of this year’s Christian Aid Week 2024.

The idea is to cover 70 kilometres in whatever way you like, in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances for clean water or to sell their produce.

Kate is the Otley Christian Aid Group Organiser. She grew up in nearby Rawdon, moved to Otley in 1990 and works in the local Sainsbury’s, as well as attending the parish church.

Kate Hobson getting her steps in at Otley Chevin.

She explained: “Every year, during Christian Aid Week, people across Britain and Ireland raise funds, act and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“Last year I did a 48 hour sponsored silence - which my friends said was a real challenge. This time, I’ve decided to tackle the 70K challenge, on top of the walking I do usually and so far I’m halfway to my fundraising target of £500.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal - from May 12–18 - is focussing on work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges: more than 70 per cent of the population live in poverty and more than half of children are chronically malnourished.

Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people surviving the civil conflict. Now, alongside local partners, the organisation helps establish Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs). These community-led groups mean people can save and borrow money, making small businesses possible, offering reliable and diverse incomes so families can eat regularly, get medicine when they need it, and build safer homes.

To support Kate please visit her fundraising page - Crazy Kate walks 70k in May.