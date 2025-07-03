Yorkshire charity strengthens board

Disability Action Yorkshire has this week announced the appointment of two new trustees. David Lewis and Charlie Hewson have been appointed to the Harrogate-based charity’s board, adding further diverse experience to its stewardship.

David Lewis, a retired lawyer, brings extensive experience in the governance and legal aspects of charitable entities. David’s interest in the work of the charity stems from a deeply personal connection, having grown up with a severely disabled brother who lived at home before entering care. Mr. Lewis recently completed a nine-year term as a trustee with a national disability charity and was keen to contribute his expertise to a local organisation.

Charlie Hewson joins the board with lived experience of disability and the determination to make a difference. Twelve years ago, while swimming in Vancouver, Charlie suffered a major stroke that resulted in a serious spinal cord injury, causing a number of health challenges since then. Living with incomplete paraplegia and spasticity, Charlie has shown resilience and resolve. Charlie recently raised over £1,600 for Disability Action Yorkshire by completing a 15km charity swimathon, and now looks to help the charity from the inside.

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive of Disability Action Yorkshire, said "We are thrilled to welcome David and Charlie to our board of trustees. David's legal and governance expertise, combined with his personal connection to disability, will be invaluable. Charlie's lived experience as a disabled person, determination, and incredible fundraising efforts bring another crucial perspective and deep understanding to our work. Both individuals embody the spirit and dedication needed to help us empower disabled people across North Yorkshire to achieve their aspirations. We are looking forward to working with them both."

David Lewis, Jackie Snape, Robert Kernaghan (existing DAY trustee) and Charlie Hewson outside Disability Action Yorkshire’s headquarters on Hornbeam Park.

The charity continues to seek dedicated individuals to join its board, particularly those with accountancy or finance expertise. Interested candidates are encouraged to send a CV and cover letter to [email protected], explaining their motivation to contribute to Disability Action Yorkshire's mission.

